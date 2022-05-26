Gov. Brian Kemp extends Georgia’s gas tax suspension

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgians will be able to continue to save at the pump after Governor Brian Kemp announced an extension of the gas tax.

The excise tax on motor fuel sales is just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

He also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruption.

Drivers in Columbus say they are thankful for the extension.

“It will definitely help me out with the children, them being out of school, with the bills in the house and traveling,” said driver Desiraye Armstrong.

The governor will extend the tax through July 14.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.