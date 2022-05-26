Local veteran, state representative weigh in on Fort Benning renaming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning may soon be renamed to Fort Moore.

You may recall, last year, Congress passed legislation requiring military bases named after Confederate soldiers, including Fort Benning, to be renamed.

After receiving over 34,000 suggestions, the Naming Commission has given their recommendation on what Fort Benning should now be called.

Military veteran Robert Schwandt says he believes the decision to rename the base was harsh. However, both and State House Representative Debbie Buckner are happy the commission chose to honor two people with ties to the military.

It won’t be long before Fort Benning has a new name. The change comes after Congress passed legislation last year requiring military bases named after Confederate soldiers be renamed. Fort Benning was named after General Henry Benning, who fought in the American Civil War.

“Most people in this area never even knew it was a Confederate soldier, and changing the name out just seems kind of a little rash,” said Schwandt.

The people in charge of renaming Fort Benning and other military bases are on the Department of Defense’s Naming Commission. After receiving over 34,000 renaming suggestions, with 4,600 on what Fort Benning should be renamed, the commission made their recommendation Tuesday.

They suggest naming the base Fort Moore after West Point graduate Lieutenant General Hal Moore and his wife, Julia.

Throughout Moore’s 32-year-career, he served nine years internationally with assignments in Japan, Korea, Norway and Vietnam. For all but the first three of his 22 assignments, Hal was married to his wife, Julia.

“My thing was just keeping it keep it military... don’t put it somebody else’s name out there that had nothing to do with the military,” said Schwandt.

Schwandt, who served in the military for 20 years, says while he does think the decision will cost a lot of money, he’s happy it’s being named after this couple. News Leader 9′s Ahniaelyah Spraggs also spoke with State House Representative Debbie Buckner, who represents Georgia’s District 137, which includes part of Fort Benning.

“I just think that the Moore’s are great people to be honored, and it’s time for us to pay some recognition to our Vietnam veterans,” said Rep. Buckner, who says she grew up during the Vietnam War.

“Our church would go and pick up soldiers that were stationed at Fort Benning downtown at the bus drop off and the soldiers would come and go to church with us,” said Rep. Buckner.

The recommendation of Fort Moore will be included in the commission’s final report to Congress due by October 1. The final decision will come in 2023. Changing the base’s name will not impact businesses with ‘Benning’ in their name. The decision to change their names will be up to the business owner.

