Muscogee County votes in favor of T-SPLOST in close poll

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters in Muscogee County were asked to vote on a measure to keep a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or T-SPLOST in place.

It was a close decision.

The measure passed with fewer than 1,000 votes between the two.

The money raised will be used for various infrastructure projects, including repaving the riverfront.

