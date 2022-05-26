Pet of the Week: American Staffordshire Terrier at Woof Ave. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - New week, new pup that needs a ‘fur’ever home!

Meet Jonna - she’s a 40-pound 3-4 year old American Staffordshire Terrier. She’s up to date on all of her vaccines, heartworm negative, spayed, microchipped - all she needs is you!

Jonna loves kids and is great with cats, however, she prefers to be the only dog in the household.

Her entire body wiggles when she gets excited and she loves people. She is kennel, house and leash trained.

If you’re looking for one of the sweetest dogs, we’ll even go as far as saying happiest dogs EVER, and a pup who loves to give hugs - you can apply to adopt Jonna by emailing jonna@woofave.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.