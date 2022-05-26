Business Break
Rain and storms for one more day; Drying out for holiday weekend

Tyler’s forecast
One more day of rain and storms, heavy at times. A few storms could be strong. It dries out Friday!
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep the umbrella handy on this Thursday! Times of heavy rain and storms are on the way before a drier feel moves in Friday and especially over Memorial Day weekend. It will be cloudy and quite breezy at times today. A couple more waves of rain and storms will move through between midday and early evening. A few could be locally strong or briefly severe. In addition to the obvious rain and lightning, pockets of strong winds and small hail are possible in the strongest storms. Scattered showers continue early on tonight before slowly diminishing overnight. We’ll have periods of sun and clouds Friday with a few quick showers possible during the day. Less humid air returns late in the day; highs in the low 80s. We start the weekend off cool Saturday morning with mid 50s to low 60s before topping out in the low 80s under plenty of sunshine. Highs reach the upper 80s Sunday as we stay dry, near 90 by Monday (Memorial Day). There is an outside chance of a stray shower Monday. Most of next week looks hot with a few isolated showers or storms here and there as daytime highs hover in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

