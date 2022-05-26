Two vehicle wreck causes traffic delays on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash has caused a lane closure near Highway 280 in Phenix City.

On Thursday, May 26 at approximately 12 p.m., a two-vehicle crash involving an18-wheeler has caused the right lane of U.S. 280 west at the intersection of Lee Road 250 to be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are asking everyone to avoid this area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

