Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Two vehicle wreck causes traffic delays on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash has caused a lane closure near Highway 280 in Phenix City.

On Thursday, May 26 at approximately 12 p.m., a two-vehicle crash involving an18-wheeler has caused the right lane of U.S. 280 west at the intersection of Lee Road 250 to be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are asking everyone to avoid this area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Your Voice, Your Vote
Georgia, Alabama Primary Election results
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson
Incumbent Columbus mayor secures second term
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Teddy Reese fills longtime politician’s seat in Ga. House District 140
Teddy Reese fills longtime politician’s seat in Ga. House District 140

Latest News

How to improve senior health and overall life
How to improve senior health and overall life
Investigation underway after inmate dead at Lee County Jail
Columbus to host 17th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball
Farmers market coming to Garrett Harrison Stadium in Russell County