Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Vehicle accident leaves person trapped on Hwy 80 in Lee County, Ala.

(WDAM 7)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A person is trapped after a rollover accident on Highway 80 in Lee County, Alabama.

According to police dispatchers, the accident occurred around the 192-mile maker at Hwy 80 and Lee Road 11.

No injuries have been reported as of now.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Your Voice, Your Vote
Georgia, Alabama Primary Election results
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson
Incumbent Columbus mayor secures second term
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Teddy Reese fills longtime politician’s seat in Ga. House District 140
Teddy Reese fills longtime politician’s seat in Ga. House District 140

Latest News

Help WTVM’s Barbara Gauthier “dance” her way to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association
WATCH LIVE: WTVM’s Barbara Gauthier “dance” her way to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association
Running Cross America
MILITARY MATTERS: Run Across Georgia Begins, Helping Local Veterans
Dancing Stars of Columbus 2022
Judge Albert W. Thompson
Columbus Legislative Delegation dedicates bridge to late Albert Thompson