Vehicle accident leaves person trapped on Hwy 80 in Lee County, Ala.
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A person is trapped after a rollover accident on Highway 80 in Lee County, Alabama.
According to police dispatchers, the accident occurred around the 192-mile maker at Hwy 80 and Lee Road 11.
No injuries have been reported as of now.
This is a developing story.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.