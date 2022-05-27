Business Break
Beautiful Holiday Weekend Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain has finally cleared the valley! Some lingering clouds this evening will push through and bring clear skies overnight.  It is looking like a cool start to your Memorial Day weekend as lows tomorrow are going to be dipping into the upper 50s in spots.  Thankfully, things will warm up quickly and reach the mid-80s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are on tap for both Saturday and Sunday, and the temperatures will continue to rise to the 90s as we head into Monday.  We are expected to have some clouds make an appearance on Monday, so don’t rule out the chance of rain while you celebrate your Memorial Day. The coverage looks very low in the great scheme of things. For the rest of next week, our forecast looks very summer-like with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a 10-30% coverage of showers each afternoon and evening.

