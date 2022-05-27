Business Break
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court

Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman accused of killing her two-year-old child appeared before a judge Thursday, May 26.

Investigators say Taylor Taylorson’s child ingested methamphetamine a year ago at Overlook Garden Apartments on Oakview Avenue in south Columbus.

In court, Taylorson’s attorney argued the case should be dismissed based on two claims: the nature of the child’s death showed no evidence of cruelty and police charged Taylorson with the wrong charges.

When the child’s death was ruled a homicide, the coroner stated that the child’s father 22-year-old Malix Taylorson is currently behind bars for unrelated charges.

Judge Julius Hunter continued the case allowing the prosecution more time to research the law.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

