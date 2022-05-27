Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman accused of killing her two-year-old child appeared before a judge Thursday, May 26.

Investigators say Taylor Taylorson’s child ingested methamphetamine a year ago at Overlook Garden Apartments on Oakview Avenue in south Columbus.

In court, Taylorson’s attorney argued the case should be dismissed based on two claims: the nature of the child’s death showed no evidence of cruelty and police charged Taylorson with the wrong charges.

When the child’s death was ruled a homicide, the coroner stated that the child’s father 22-year-old Malix Taylorson is currently behind bars for unrelated charges.

Judge Julius Hunter continued the case allowing the prosecution more time to research the law.

