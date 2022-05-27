Columbus sees all-time low unemployment rate in April

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus recorded an all-time low unemployment rate in April.

According to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, the unemployment rate is now 3 percent - down eight-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.5 percent.

“As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged to see many Georgians eager to return to the workforce,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “This dedication on the part of both employer and job seeker is what has enabled us to fill the demand for goods and services in record numbers across the state.”

Columbus ended April with 121,400 jobs. That number increased by 700 from March to April and increased by 4,100 when compared to this time last year.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service showed about 4,138 active job postings in Columbus for April. Click here to view open job opportunities.

