Columbus veteran pauses to honor Memorial Day

Veteran pauses to honor Memorial Day
Veteran pauses to honor Memorial Day(WTVM)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We appreciate you, thank you so much for your service,” says Retired Army Chaplin Isaac Brown as he sits outside an army tactical store in Columbus, thanking veterans for their service.

While he is a veteran himself, he says those who lost their lives in war, need to be honored for their service every day.

“Memorial Day is a very special special day, it should be a special day for every United States of American, and on that particular day, we’re supposed to recognize the veterans that gave their lives for this country,” says Brown.

He is now an active member of the VFW in Columbus, and while he is a proud member, he is more proud that he served.

“I served in the Korean war in 1951,” says Brown

During his service, he says Americans have no idea what soldiers deal with daily.

“That was a time that you young people didn’t know what we went through,” says Brown.

All the more reason why he says Americans should pause and honor those who have fallen and support the families left behind.

“They gave their lives for this country, their families are behind, we as veterans, we welcome their families to see what we can do to assist them,” says Brown.

