Drying out today, Beautiful Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front is offering a drier change; you’ll notice the lower humidity by the end of the day and tonight. It will provide a very nice holiday weekend. Low clouds this morning will mix with more sunshine as the morning progresses. Don’t be surprised if we see a few more clouds again this afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower later this afternoon as the front moves through. Highs will be in the lower 80s. It will be a cool start to Saturday for the last weekend of May! Lows will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Just a few fair weather clouds on the way Saturday with tolerable humidity and dry conditions. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Sunday. It still looks like rain stays away from us. Highs in the upper 80s. A slight chance of a shower or storm is expected Memorial Day with highs nearing the 90 degree mark. An area of high pressure nearby is expected to keep our rain chances fairly minimal through at least mid next week; a few isolated showers and storms are in the forecast.

