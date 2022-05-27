Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office announces Digital Siren app

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced a new digital siren by a company called Pursuit Alert.

It will provide life-saving alerts to east Alabama communities in case of an emergency.

With the push of a button, deputies can alert the public of an emergency. All you have to do is download the free Digital Siren app and make sure to turn on your GPS in the app to let you know when there’s an alert.

It will provide a 2-mile radius or location for any high-speed pursuits, emergency vehicles stopped ahead or approaching, critical incidents and active threats.

The app works for iPhone and Androids.

“If we are engaged in a vehicle pursuit, the deputy that is involved in the pursuit has a switch that he can manipulate and that would send out an instant notification to everyone with this application on their phone that would notify them that there is a pursuit within a two mile radius of their location,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

For iPhone users, click HERE. For Android users, click HERE.

