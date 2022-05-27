Lions to host Empire in title game rematch

Business Break
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Albany Empire beat the Columbus Lions, 79-62, in the 2021 NAL Finals. For the first time since then, the teams are meeting on Saturday night in the Civic Center.

The Lions will play every weekend from now until July 23, the final week of the regular season.

“It’s going to be managing practice, how much contact they have... This year in the NAL, every team is good,” said Lions head coach Jason Gibson.

Saturday’s game between the Lions and Empire starts at 7 ET.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

