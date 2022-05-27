Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man who failed to register as sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after failing to register as a sex offender.

Clifford Henry is currently wanted for failure to register as a state sex offender and violation of probation. His original charge is rape.

Police say do not attempt to apprehend this individual. Contact law enforcement upon sight.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Clifford Henry, call the MCSO at 706-653-4225.

