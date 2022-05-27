Russell Co. School District introduces new head coaches

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County School District’s Athletic Director Larry Knox held a press conference introducing the head volleyball, softball and baseball coaches for the upcoming school year.

Russell County School District introduces new head coaches (Source: Russell County School District)

For the past two years, Alana Spiece has been the volleyball coach and a physical education teacher for Russell County Middle School. She will be transferring to Russell County High School (RCHS) as the head volleyball coach.

Spiece attended Columbus State University, earning her bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science and master’s degree in Physical Education and Health.

She has been involved in volleyball since the sixth grade. In addition, the new RCHS head coach won two volleyball state championships while at Calvary Christian School.

Russell County School District introduces new head coaches (Source: Russell County School District)

Katie Webb Cheney completed her first year as assistant softball coach at Central High School. She will now be going to Russell County High School as the new softball coach for the 2022-2023 school year.

She graduated from Central High School, where she played softball and was named a North/South All-Star and a Bi-City Player.

Cheney attended Troy University on an athletic scholarship and started and played in 244 games.

Her accomplishments include finishing second in career hits, second in career doubles and fourth in career average, to name a few.

Russell County School District introduces new head coaches (Source: Russell County School District)

Tony Dimitri comes from Jordan High School to RCHS as a new head coach.

He is an alumnus of Jordan High School, CVCC and Columbus State University.

Dimitri began his career at Monroe Area High School, serving as the assistant varsity baseball coach and head junior varsity baseball coach. There, he led the team to its first winning record in school history.

He later returned to Jordan High School, where he served as the head varsity baseball coach and led them to the first playoffs they’ve been a part of in 14 years.

Dimitri is the son of the late Anthony Dimitri, who was Athletic Director and long-time head baseball coach for Jordan High School.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.