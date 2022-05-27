Transition Day on Friday; Drier & Pleasant for the Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday will feature drier air moving into the Chattahoochee Valley, but we will have to mention a few showers in the forecast early in the morning and again later in the afternoon or early evening. Highs will top out in the lower 80s in most spots, well below average for late May. For the holiday weekend, the forecast looks fantastic - expect 50s and low 60s early in the morning hours with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun. For Memorial Day on Monday, a slight chance of showers is possible, but most will stay dry with a high near 90. For the rest of next week, the forecast remains rather summer-like with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Rain coverage will stay in the 10-30% range on any given day (with slightly better rain chances by next Saturday).

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.