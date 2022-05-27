Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

VIDEO: Driver hits the gas instead of brake, smashes into salon, police say

Surveillance video from a salon in Arizona shows two people getting hit when a car crashes into the business.
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A driver in Arizona accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed into a salon in Tempe Thursday morning.

Surveillance video captured the crash that ended up injuring a person inside the business, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Police said the driver unintentionally left the car in drive, and when they got back into the vehicle, they hit the gas.

Arizona’s Family reports the video from inside the salon showed two people struck by the sedan when it came crashing through the glass.

Authorities said a person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
WTVM Your Voice, Your Vote
Georgia, Alabama Primary Election results
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson
Incumbent Columbus mayor secures second term
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Columbus Housing Authority opens application process for Banks at Mill Station
Columbus Housing Authority opens application process for Banks at Mill Station

Latest News

This March 13, 2020, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
Parole recommended for California follower of Charles Manson
Mattel unveiled its first transgender Barbie doll released in tribute to actress Laverne Cox.
Mattel, Laverne Cox team up to design first transgender Barbie
An abandoned town in Minnesota is still attracting tourists.
Abandoned town in Minnesota still attracting tourists
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour