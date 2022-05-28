ALEA begins new summer safety campaign

ALABAMA (WTVM) - This Memorial Day weekend, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) prepares to kick off a new campaign.

101 Days of Safety starts today and ends on Labor Day, September 5.

ALEA is using partnerships with local first responders to implement a variety of safety initiatives along with tips and messages to keep you safe while enjoying all the summer festivities.

We’re focusing on the highways, waterways, and even the airways. And one thing that we really want to kind of bring out and this that is going to be different. We’ve got some nested individuals, even down there at the beach, they’re going to be there embedded with our aviation unit. So they’re going to have rescue swimmers from their agencies embedded in concert with our marine patrol officers. So we’re going to be doing heavy patrols on the beach. And we want to make sure that we’re protecting all phases of somebody’s vacation.

We encourage everyone to stay safe this weekend and always follow basic safety rules while on the highway, at the beach or swimming. They’re

