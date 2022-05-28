Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

ALEA begins new summer safety campaign

ALEA shares safety tips for the water and roads amid upcoming holiday weekend, summer months
ALEA shares safety tips for the water and roads amid upcoming holiday weekend, summer months
By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - This Memorial Day weekend, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) prepares to kick off a new campaign.

101 Days of Safety starts today and ends on Labor Day, September 5.

ALEA is using partnerships with local first responders to implement a variety of safety initiatives along with tips and messages to keep you safe while enjoying all the summer festivities.

We encourage everyone to stay safe this weekend and always follow basic safety rules while on the highway, at the beach or swimming. They’re

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
Vehicle accident leaves person trapped on Hwy 80 in Lee County, Ala.
Investigation underway after inmate dead at Lee County Jail
(FILE)
Crews working house fire on Edgewood Road in Columbus
Two vehicle wreck causes traffic delays on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

Latest News

Sam Shortline
Sam Shortline Railroad’s Presidential Flyer to be held Saturday
Shooting on Illges Road in Columbus leaves one woman injured
Lee County sheriff weighs in on president’s new executive order
Columbus State University welcomes new interim president