‘Bugs on the Hooch’ returns to the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bugs on the Hooch is back for its annual car event.

It’s now a three-day event at Columbus’s National Civic War museum.

Free camping is available starting today and going into Saturday.

The big Volkswagen show is Saturday, where awards will be given for best in the show, best paint, best interior and more.

On Sunday, there will be another car show with tones of vintage cars, and you’ll be able to watch the huge Civil War Cannon fire off at high noon on Saturday.

