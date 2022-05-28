Business Break
Callaway Resort & Gardens hosting 62nd Annual Masters Water Ski, Wakeboard Tournament

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 62nd Annual Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament kicked off today.

Saturday, the Masters’ semifinal rounds are happening.

The celebration continues all weekend with three nights of fireworks.

Some of the world’s greatest athletes in watersports compete in the event.

They say this elite competition is renowned as the world’s most prestigious watersport tournament.

Marketing Manager Rachel McConnell says this weekend’s celebrations kick off everything new at Callaway this summer season.

“Let me tell you, this is an international event. We’ve got world-class athletes that are here doing all sorts of wakeboarding, waterskiing and incredible tricks and turns that you’re gonna wanna come out and check out,” said McConnell.

She says you can buy a single-day ticket or get two and three-day tickets for the event.

There are also other activities like the floating obstacle course, Aqua Island, hiking trails, zip lines and more.

