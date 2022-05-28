Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus organization holds first-ever fundraiser to support local children

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local nonprofit organization worked to bring the community together Saturday for an event with fitness, food, and fun.

Boyz 2 Men Development of Columbus held its first-ever fundraiser to support several program that serve local children and families through mentoring and afterschool programs.

People came out to the Columbus Civic Center for the event. Local organizations participated by hosting educational workshops, games, and raffles.

Shawna Lowe, executive director for Boyz 2 Men, says she was happy to see families come out as family unity is part of the organization’s mission.

“I am so excited with the turnout and the vendors,” Lowe said. “The food, everyone is enjoying, the breakout sessions we have going on - the main thing is the families are coming out with their kids, enjoying this and I love it.”

All proceeds from the event will help fund the Boyz 2 Men organization’s programs. The organizer of this event says you can look out for more similar ones soon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court
Lee County sheriff weighs in on president’s new executive order
These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.
Graduation party in Thomaston leaves one teen dead, others injured
Vehicle accident leaves person trapped on Hwy 80 in Lee County, Ala.

Latest News

Free passport allows Columbus kids to have summer fun
Weekend BBQ held in Fort Mitchell to raise money for veterans
Wild Adventures Theme Park
Wild Adventures offering free military admission during Memorial Day weekend
‘Grannies on Guard’ host their third community event
Grannies on Guard hosts mentoring event at Columbus recreation center