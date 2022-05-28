Columbus organization holds first-ever fundraiser to support local children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local nonprofit organization worked to bring the community together Saturday for an event with fitness, food, and fun.

Boyz 2 Men Development of Columbus held its first-ever fundraiser to support several program that serve local children and families through mentoring and afterschool programs.

People came out to the Columbus Civic Center for the event. Local organizations participated by hosting educational workshops, games, and raffles.

Shawna Lowe, executive director for Boyz 2 Men, says she was happy to see families come out as family unity is part of the organization’s mission.

“I am so excited with the turnout and the vendors,” Lowe said. “The food, everyone is enjoying, the breakout sessions we have going on - the main thing is the families are coming out with their kids, enjoying this and I love it.”

All proceeds from the event will help fund the Boyz 2 Men organization’s programs. The organizer of this event says you can look out for more similar ones soon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.