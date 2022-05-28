Business Break
Columbus State University welcomes new interim president

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - President Chris Markwood is retiring from Columbus State University.

Georgia native and Kennesaw State University graduate John Fuchko is taking on the role of interim president.

He has led the University System of Georgia’s accreditation, athletic oversight, ethics and compliance, just to name a few.

CSU’s retention rates have dropped in the past year, while their overall enrollment also dropped by six percent.

Fuchko says h plans o preserve the university’s momentum and continue to serve the students, Columbus and the region.

