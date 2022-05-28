Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FCC won’t revoke radio licenses held by convicted ex-speaker

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard(WTOK)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission will not revoke radio broadcast licenses held by former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard, after ruling that Hubbard’s convictions on ethics charges did not automatically disqualify him.

Administrative Law Judge Jane Hinckley Halprin ruled this month that the enforcement bureau had not proven that Hubbard’s felony convictions render him, and by extension Auburn Network, unqualified to hold the licenses.

“The crimes of which Mr. Hubbard is guilty are not trivial; indeed, he is currently incarcerated as a result,” Halprin wrote, but noted that policies are clear, “that not every felony is disqualifying.”

“In short, a careful review of the criminal record and all the evidence submitted fails to persuade the Presiding Judge that Mr. Hubbard does not possess the character to remain a Commission licensee.”

Hubbard established the Auburn Network, Inc. in 1994 and holds the licenses for “News Talk 1400″ WANI in Opelika and “Wings 94.3″ WGZZ in Waverly along with three FM translator stations that rebroadcast the signals. According to commission filings, after his conviction, Hubbard agreed to sell the stations to Frank Lee Perryman for $775,000. But a decision on the license transfer request was held in abeyance while the revocation was decided.

Hubbard is serving a 28-month prison sentence after being convicted in 2016 of violating the state ethics law, including using his public office for personal financial gain. He is imprisoned at Limestone Correctional Facility. His earliest release date is Jan. 8, 2023.

Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses, violating the prohibition against giving a “thing of value” to an elected official. His defense maintained the contracts were legitimate work and unrelated to his position as House speaker.

Hubbard last year filed a motion seeking early release from prison, but a judge has not acted on that request.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court
Lee County sheriff weighs in on president’s new executive order
Vehicle accident leaves person trapped on Hwy 80 in Lee County, Ala.
Russell County School District introduces new head coaches
Russell Co. School District introduces new head coaches

Latest News

This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left,...
In Georgia, 2 Black candidates to compete for Senate seat
These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.
Graduation party in Thomaston leaves one teen dead, others injured
‘Grannies on Guard’ host their third community event
Grannies on Guard hosts mentoring event at Columbus recreation center
(Source: Callaway Resort and Gardens Facebook)
Callaway Resort & Gardens hosting 62nd Annual Masters Water Ski, Wakeboard Tournament