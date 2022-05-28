Business Break
Free passport allows Columbus kids to have summer fun

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - School is officially out and the Columbus Parks & Recreation Department is making sure kids have some fun things to do all summer long.

From museums to Sky Zone Trampoline Park, a new passport allows kids in the Chattahoochee Valley to travel and have a fun, safe summer.

With Psalmond Road and Shirley B. Winston pools closed, District 4 councilwoman Toiya Tucker is wanting to make sure kids still have a way to get out and enjoy themselves.

“But these passes are amazing for families, for parents, for kids - in particular Stars and Strikes have a daily option where kids can bowl two games for free,” said Tucker. We want to provide something extra as a added bonus to our families, because we know that our families do matter and our kids matter, and we want to give them something special to do over the summer.”

The passports are free to children and can be picked up at any parks and recreation location.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

