Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia Power urges boating safety during summer season

Lake Rabun
Lake Rabun(Source: Georgia Power)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power is encouraging boating safety as Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer.

Boaters visiting any of Georgia Power’s 17 lakes statewide are advised to keep the following safety tips in mind:

•Wear a life jacket

•Know boating laws

•Check the weather before you head out on the water

•Have an emergency communication plan

•Use proper lighting if boating at night

Officials also people to understand the difference between pools and natural water bodies as lakes, rivers and oceans often have changing currents, unknown water depths, limited visibility and hidden features under the water.

To learn more about Georgia Power’s properties and current lake conditions, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court
Lee County sheriff weighs in on president’s new executive order
These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.
Graduation party in Thomaston leaves one teen dead, others injured
Vehicle accident leaves person trapped on Hwy 80 in Lee County, Ala.

Latest News

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard
FCC won’t revoke radio licenses held by convicted ex-speaker
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left,...
In Georgia, 2 Black candidates to compete for Senate seat
These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.
Graduation party in Thomaston leaves one teen dead, others injured
‘Grannies on Guard’ host their third community event
Grannies on Guard hosts mentoring event at Columbus recreation center