Georgia Power urges boating safety during summer season
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power is encouraging boating safety as Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer.
Boaters visiting any of Georgia Power’s 17 lakes statewide are advised to keep the following safety tips in mind:
•Wear a life jacket
•Know boating laws
•Check the weather before you head out on the water
•Have an emergency communication plan
•Use proper lighting if boating at night
Officials also people to understand the difference between pools and natural water bodies as lakes, rivers and oceans often have changing currents, unknown water depths, limited visibility and hidden features under the water.
To learn more about Georgia Power’s properties and current lake conditions, click here.
