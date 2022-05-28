Georgia Power urges boating safety during summer season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power is encouraging boating safety as Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer.

Boaters visiting any of Georgia Power’s 17 lakes statewide are advised to keep the following safety tips in mind:

•Wear a life jacket

•Know boating laws

•Check the weather before you head out on the water

•Have an emergency communication plan

•Use proper lighting if boating at night

“Sadly, there have already been multiple drownings and boating accidents on the lakes this year. Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children 1 to 4 years of age according to the Georgia Department of Public Health and SPLASH, a longstanding Georgia Department of Natural Resources initiative supported by Georgia Power. Through public outreach, we aim to reduce the number of these deaths and injuries.”

Officials also people to understand the difference between pools and natural water bodies as lakes, rivers and oceans often have changing currents, unknown water depths, limited visibility and hidden features under the water.

To learn more about Georgia Power’s properties and current lake conditions, click here.

