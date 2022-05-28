Graduation party in Thomaston leaves one teen dead, others injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person was shot and killed at a graduation party in Thomaston early Saturday morning.

According to police, at least 200 people, mostly juveniles were inside the Park Lane Event Center when the shooting took place.

Two people were flown to Macon hospital in serious condition and one person died.

Police say 18 year-old Akeem Ellison died at Upson Regional Medical Center. The second shooting victim 17-year-old Elijuan Wright and a 15-year-old were treated with serious injuries, according to police.

Police say the potential suspects, in this case, are not believed to be from the Thomaston area and one victim was a local Thomaston resident.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or surveillance videos that might identify the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomaston Police Department at (706) 741-1899

