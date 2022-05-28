Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Graduation party in Thomaston leaves one teen dead, others injured

Two people were flown to Macon hospital in serious condition and one person died.
These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.
These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.(WBTV File)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person was shot and killed at a graduation party in Thomaston early Saturday morning.

According to police, at least 200 people, mostly juveniles were inside the Park Lane Event Center when the shooting took place.

Two people were flown to Macon hospital in serious condition and one person died.

Police say 18 year-old Akeem Ellison died at Upson Regional Medical Center. The second shooting victim 17-year-old Elijuan Wright and a 15-year-old were treated with serious injuries, according to police.

Police say the potential suspects, in this case, are not believed to be from the Thomaston area and one victim was a local Thomaston resident.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or surveillance videos that might identify the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomaston Police Department at (706) 741-1899

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court
Vehicle accident leaves person trapped on Hwy 80 in Lee County, Ala.
Russell County School District introduces new head coaches
Russell Co. School District introduces new head coaches
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office announces Digital Siren app to save lives
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office announces Digital Siren app

Latest News

‘Grannies on Guard’ host their third community event
Grannies on Guard hosts mentoring event at Columbus recreation center
(Source: Callaway Resort and Gardens Facebook)
Callaway Resort & Gardens hosting 62nd Annual Masters Water Ski, Wakeboard Tournament
Callaway Resort & Gardens hosting 62nd Annual Masters Water Ski, Wakeboard Tournament
Callaway Resort & Gardens hosting 62nd Annual Masters Water Ski, Wakeboard Tournament
Local nonprofit to hold children, family fundraising event this weekend in Columbus
Local nonprofit to hold children, family fundraising event this weekend in Columbus