Grannies on Guard hosts mentoring event at Columbus recreation center

‘Grannies on Guard’ host their third community event
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another ‘Grannies on Guard’ event in the Fountain City today.

It’s an initiative set up by local grandmothers to help keep kids away from violence.

Today, children gathered at the Fluellen Recreation Center on 8th Street.

Founder Rasheeda Ali and other volunteers played old school games as an approach to mentoring and teaching kids life lessons.

Ali tells News Leader 9 about the importance of guiding the youth.

“Because of what we see across the nation with our young children 13 and up,” stated Ali. “You know we want to keep them children and it’s important that while they are 12 and under that we can show them that as a child you can have fun.”

Ali started the initiative last October after losing her 14-year-old grandson, Jaleel Ali, to gun violence.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

