Lee County sheriff weighs in on president’s new executive order

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - President Joe Biden has signed an executive order promoting accountability with law enforcement.

The order bans no-knock entries and chokeholds, plus it tightens law enforcement’s use-of-force policies.

The order applies explicitly to federal law enforcement agencies.

It requires all federal agents to wear and activate body cameras while on patrol.

In Alabama, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says his office is still working on getting body cameras. However, they do have dash cams inside their vehicles.

With that and police wellness mentioned in President Biden’s executive order, this sheriff supports the legislation.

“The ones mentioned, I think prohibiting chokeholds, prohibiting carotid restraints -- of course -- we don’t use those unless it is a life or death situation. And that’s a different story entirely, but just in normal practice in restraints, that’s something that we are restricted from, from engaging in by our policy,” said Jones.

He also says Lee County resource officers and jail correction officers have body cameras because they interact with people more often. He adds his office is focused on ensuring proper response to calls involving mental health concerns.

