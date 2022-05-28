Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local nonprofit to hold children, family fundraising event this weekend in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local Columbus nonprofit wants to help build stronger families in the Chattahoochee Valley through food, fun and fitness this weekend.

Boyz 2 Men Development of Columbus will hold its first annual fundraiser to help support the organization’s programs geared toward children and families.

The event will be held at the Columbus Civic Center on May 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People can enjoy food, fun, music, fitness challenges and more.

The organizers say this is a great way to start your holiday weekend.

“We want to let the community know with all the negativity that’s going on right now. We want to let them know hey we want to take their mind from that, and that’s the background of our organization as well. We’re community-based. So., we want to give back to the community, want to have families come together and do things as a family,” said Executive Director Shawna Love.

Organizers are asking for a $10 donation to enter, but children five and under are free.

All proceeds will help fund Boyz 2 Men’s program.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
Vehicle accident leaves person trapped on Hwy 80 in Lee County, Ala.
Investigation underway after inmate dead at Lee County Jail
(FILE)
Crews working house fire on Edgewood Road in Columbus
Two vehicle wreck causes traffic delays on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

Latest News

‘Bugs on the Hooch’ returns to the Fountain City
Sam Shortline
Sam Shortline Railroad’s Presidential Flyer to be held Saturday
ALEA shares safety tips for the water and roads amid upcoming holiday weekend, summer months
ALEA begins new summer safety campaign
Russell County School District introduces new head coaches
Russell Co. School District introduces new head coaches