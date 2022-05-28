Local nonprofit to hold children, family fundraising event this weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local Columbus nonprofit wants to help build stronger families in the Chattahoochee Valley through food, fun and fitness this weekend.

Boyz 2 Men Development of Columbus will hold its first annual fundraiser to help support the organization’s programs geared toward children and families.

The event will be held at the Columbus Civic Center on May 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People can enjoy food, fun, music, fitness challenges and more.

The organizers say this is a great way to start your holiday weekend.

“We want to let the community know with all the negativity that’s going on right now. We want to let them know hey we want to take their mind from that, and that’s the background of our organization as well. We’re community-based. So., we want to give back to the community, want to have families come together and do things as a family,” said Executive Director Shawna Love.

Organizers are asking for a $10 donation to enter, but children five and under are free.

All proceeds will help fund Boyz 2 Men’s program.

