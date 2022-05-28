Sam Shortline Railroad’s Presidential Flyer to be held Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for the Presidential Flyer with the Sam Shortline Railroad.

Ride in an air-conditioned 1949 vintage train car and travel from Georgia Veteran State Park in Cordele across Lake Blackshear to Plains, Georgia, where you can explore President Jimmy Carter’s childhood farm.

Board begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and you will arrive back at 4:30 p.m.

Coach, deluxe and premium tickets are available starting at $29.99 for children and $39.99 for adults.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.