Shooting on Illges Road in Columbus leaves one woman injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is injured after a Columbus shooting.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. near Illges Road and 8th Street.

The woman was transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital.

As of now, police have not released any additional information on the possible motives or suspects.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.