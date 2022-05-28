Warm and Dry Sunshine for Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kick off Memorial Day Weekend with a cool start to the day as morning lows checked in around the upper-50s for many of us. An abundance of sunshine will warm things up quickly to the mid-and-upper 80s. If you plan to hit the pool or lake this weekend, you will definitely want the sunscreen and some cool drinks on hand as the UV Index is in the very high range. Sunday we will see highs in the low 90s after another cool start to the day, but we will still keep the lower humidity in place with no rain chance. By Monday we will introduce a very slim rain chance (10% coverage) for a couple of light rain showers, but we will keep plenty of sunshine around with highs still in the lower-90s.

Heading into the work week, we will keep sun around through the majority of the week with a few clouds returning to the forecast by the end of the week and NEXT weekend. Highs will stay in the 90s each day with just a few stray showers possible throughout the end of the week. Things are looking mighty settled through the week with high pressure building nearby to keep things calm across the valley.

