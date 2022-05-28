Business Break
Weekend BBQ held in Fort Mitchell to raise money for veterans

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Members of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 5810 in Fort Mitchell commemorated the Memorial Day holiday Saturday by hosting a barbeque to raise money for veterans.

They sold Boston butts along with leg quarters. The organizer of this event says raising money helps our veterans who may have financial hardships.

‘’I just retired out of the military, said Willie Walker. “So, I have plenty of friends that I have lost throughout the deployments and all that stuff during the war times. So, it’s a very important thing, again. It’s just everybody, just come back - eat some good food over here at the post and remember all the people that you know you served with that didn’t come home.”

During this event, kids were able to enjoy a bouncy house, pool tables along with a dart board.

