Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

5-year-old dead, 4 injured in Opelika crash

(Crash)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of a child and injured several others.

Authorities responded to the three-vehicle wreck around 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of West Point Parkway.

Police say a 5-year-old child was removed from a vehicle and appeared to be in cardiac arrest. The child was transported to East Alabama Medical Center and died shortly after 10 a.m. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Opelika police say a 10-year-old child and two women, ages 34 and 46, were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for their injuries.

A 9-year-old victim was flown to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham for treatment, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or their secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court
Lee County sheriff weighs in on president’s new executive order
These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.
Graduation party in Thomaston leaves one teen dead, others injured
Vehicle accident leaves person trapped on Hwy 80 in Lee County, Ala.

Latest News

Columbus organization holds first-ever fundraiser to support local children
Columbus organization holds first-ever fundraiser to support local children
Columbus organization holds first-ever fundraiser to support local children
Free passport allows Columbus kids to have summer fun
Weekend BBQ held in Fort Mitchell to raise money for veterans