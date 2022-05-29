Fire rips through Phenix City apartment building

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An apartment building in Phenix City is an apparent total loss after an overnight fire.

It happened at Clover Leaf Apartment Homes on Stadium Drive. While the exact time of the massive fire is not yet clear, witnesses say they began knocking on doors to alert residents around 2:45 a.m.

An apartment building in Phenix City is an apparent total loss after an overnight fire.

Crews battled the fire for at least two hours, according to witnesses at the scene. As of late Sunday morning, caution tape continues to surround the structure.

We’re working to learn if there were any injures, the number of residents displaced and a possible cause of the fire.

