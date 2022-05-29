Business Break
Fire rips through Phenix City apartment building

An apartment building in Phenix City is an apparent total loss after an overnight fire.
An apartment building in Phenix City is an apparent total loss after an overnight fire.(Source: WTVM viewer)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An apartment building in Phenix City is an apparent total loss after an overnight fire.

It happened at Clover Leaf Apartment Homes on Stadium Drive. While the exact time of the massive fire is not yet clear, witnesses say they began knocking on doors to alert residents around 2:45 a.m.

Crews battled the fire for at least two hours, according to witnesses at the scene. As of late Sunday morning, caution tape continues to surround the structure.

We’re working to learn if there were any injures, the number of residents displaced and a possible cause of the fire.

