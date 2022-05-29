GBI investigating overnight officer-involved shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting in Columbus.

Columbus police say, shortly at 1:30 a.m., they responded to multiple calls regarding gunfire in the area of Urban Avenue and Norton Street.

While investigating the incident, police say an officer engaged with a suspect who was holding a firearm. The officer then discharged their weapon and struck the suspect who was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment, according to police.

Along with the GBI investigation, the Columbus Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation into the matter.

Per standard protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective E. Rosado with the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4328 or email ERosado@columbusga.org.

