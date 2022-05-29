Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center celebrates World Turtle Day

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - World Turtle Day was this past Monday and Oxford Meadows Environmental Learning Center celebrated it this weekend with lots of totally turtle activities.

Saturday, families has the opportunity to learn about turtles in a fun, new way which included a picnic with turtles.

Norma was the star attraction for the celebration. We’re told her favorite snack is collard greens and she’s usually in chill mode. Turtles like Norma are from Africa and can live to be 100 to 200 years old.

”We’re celebrating World Turtle Day. If you have never been to Oxbow, we love our reptilians so we do have turtles and tortoises and today,” said Dr. Lauren Johnson, education manager. “We just want you to know about these really cool animals.”

The event was free for Memorial Day weekend to give thanks to active duty and retired military families.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dead, 4 injured in Opelika crash
These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.
Graduation party in Thomaston leaves one teen dead, others injured
Lee County sheriff weighs in on president’s new executive order
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court
Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court
Free passport allows Columbus kids to have summer fun

Latest News

“Bugs on the Hooch” returns to the Fountain City
Columbus organization holds first-ever fundraiser to support local children
Free passport allows Columbus kids to have summer fun
Weekend BBQ held in Fort Mitchell to raise money for veterans