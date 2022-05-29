Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center celebrates World Turtle Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - World Turtle Day was this past Monday and Oxford Meadows Environmental Learning Center celebrated it this weekend with lots of totally turtle activities.

Saturday, families has the opportunity to learn about turtles in a fun, new way which included a picnic with turtles.

Norma was the star attraction for the celebration. We’re told her favorite snack is collard greens and she’s usually in chill mode. Turtles like Norma are from Africa and can live to be 100 to 200 years old.

”We’re celebrating World Turtle Day. If you have never been to Oxbow, we love our reptilians so we do have turtles and tortoises and today,” said Dr. Lauren Johnson, education manager. “We just want you to know about these really cool animals.”

The event was free for Memorial Day weekend to give thanks to active duty and retired military families.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.