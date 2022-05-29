Business Break
Sunny and Warm Again for Sunday

Anna’s Forecast
Cirrus clouds over Columbus, Georgia
Cirrus clouds over Columbus, Georgia(Janie Nichols)
By Anna Sims
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s and no rain to mention with breezy conditions throughout the day. As we head into Memorial Day, we will introduce a very slim rain coverage for a few afternoon showers with highs in the low-90s and still mainly sunny skies in the forecast. Tuesday is when our humidity levels will begin to rise again, and that trend will stay in place through the end of the week. As humidity rises and temperatures hold tight in the low-to-mid 90s, we will keep at least a 10% rain coverage in place every single day. Our best shot at rain comes on Friday ahead of a frontal system that will move through, but not much changes behind that front as highs stay in the low-to-mid 90s and we keep a slim rain chance in the forecast.

