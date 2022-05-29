Sunny and Warm Again for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s and no rain to mention with breezy conditions throughout the day. As we head into Memorial Day, we will introduce a very slim rain coverage for a few afternoon showers with highs in the low-90s and still mainly sunny skies in the forecast. Tuesday is when our humidity levels will begin to rise again, and that trend will stay in place through the end of the week. As humidity rises and temperatures hold tight in the low-to-mid 90s, we will keep at least a 10% rain coverage in place every single day. Our best shot at rain comes on Friday ahead of a frontal system that will move through, but not much changes behind that front as highs stay in the low-to-mid 90s and we keep a slim rain chance in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.