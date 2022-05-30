Business Break
Boaters celebrate Memorial Day on Lake Harding

Boaters celebrate Memorial Day on Lake Harding
By Ashlee Williams
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A big crowd this Memorial Day weekend on Lake Harding in Alabama, remembering fallen service members and celebrating freedom.

Several families out and about enjoying the day, while making an effort to stay safe on the water.

We talked with one boat owner who said he has come out to celebrate the memorial day weekend for the past 7 years on Lake Harding.

“It’s been a great day out here so far. It’s always great family fun,” boat owner, Chris Chavez, said. “We’d like to pay tribute to our fallen soldiers and their families. Happy Memorial Day.”

All of us here at WTVM wish you a meaningful and safe holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

