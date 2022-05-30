Columbus remembers two men after lynching 126 years ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community observed the 126th anniversary of a lynching in Columbus.

A group of approximately 20 people came out to remember the lynching of Jesse Slayton and Will Miles.

Slayton and Miles were on trial for rape and found not guilty. A mob gathered outside the courthouse before the two men were hung in a tree and shot to death.

“Just being out here listening to the older people and getting the knowledge makes me hungry for more knowledge,” said Matthew Nickerson, bystander. “So I encourage everyone to sit down with someone who had a knowledge of history cause it’s very interesting.”

The man who started the remembrance back in 2010, known as Uncle Jonnie, says only two people were at the first gathering and it has been growing ever year.

