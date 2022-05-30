Exclusive: Officials discuss Uptown Columbus developments - Part 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This article is a continuation for Uptown Columbus developments- Part 1. CLICK HERE to read part 1.

Developer John Teeples told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams that his crews are also working on a, owned by prominent business owners Buddy Nelms and Tom Jones. Located next to Ride on Bikes on Broadway, the new space will connect and expand the event venue inside of the Loft restaurant, called the Green Room, also housing a restaurateur in the bottom level.

“It can have a huge entertainment, or it could be where they could use both rooms,” Teeples explained. “We’ve already put doors between the two. There will be some reconfiguration for the Green Room because it’s a little quirky in the sense where the bathrooms are and the bar is.”

But of course, Teeples owns and has developed several properties of his own. His most recent is set to begin early this summer: the former Carmike Cinemas warehouse on the corner of 13th Street and 1st Avenue, transforming the structure by adding windows and balconies, building 27 apartments on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floor. Also, adding a fifth floor for luxury condos.

“It’s going to take some growth in business for us to continue developing, Teeples said. “At a certain point, we’re going to saturate our community with restaurants unless we get more people here. Our whole goal is to attract more people and make the community better and let that spill into other parts of Columbus as well.”

Lastly, located right next door to Teeples’ latest development: Highside Market.

President of the Cotton Companies, Christopher Woodruff, is bringing something to Columbus that the city has never before had the opportunity to experience. Located in epicenter of the Fountain City on the corner of 2nd Avenue and 13th street, this mixed-use, adaptive project will be the home to green spaces, events, food, beverage and shopping – all to inspire people of all ages and identities to connect with the Fountain City’s past and present.

“So we start to imagine the space and try to figure out how to create an environment where everyone is welcome. A place where everyone can gather... A place where it doesn’t matter who you are or what you’re thinking, but you can come and be and enjoy things,” Woodruff said. “That’s what we spent the past three years doing. It just so happened that COVID hit during that process, and now more than ever we need a place to gather and come together. That is what Highside Market is all about.

Highside Market is set to fully open in stages, starting this summer and into early fall.

“There’s a really cool organic synergy to all of that, all of us developing our own projects, and I think that’s why Uptown has been so progressive so quickly, and it’s been so exciting,” said Jason Gamache, owner of Gamache Properties.