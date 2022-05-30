Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery holds Memorial Day commemoration

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Across the nation and here at home - people are taking time to honor and remember our fallen soldiers.

News Leader 9 was at Fort Mitchell in east Alabama Sunday as they held a commemoration.

It was the first public Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery since 2019. Many came out to honor our fallen heroes and commemorate the service and sacrifice they made. There was a 21-gun salute, the posting of colors and taps were also performed.

“I’m at peace because I know there many volunteers that take care of this beautiful, beautiful resting place,” said Jasmin Green, widow of Vietnam veteran. We as a nation do honor all fallen. I feel so patriotic and so thankful.”

The program honored the heroes with a solemn wreath laying ceremony. They were donated by organizations life the VFW.

Fort Mitchell is where some of the brave rest. More than 11,000 flags were also laid on each grave in honor of a legacy of excellence and bravery.

“Memorial day is very important to the VA, to the nation for the sacrifices that veterans and every year we have a celebration for Memorial Day at all cemeteries,” said James Cook, assistant director.

The selfless acts of those that made the ultimate sacrifice is the meaning of honoring these heroes on Memorial Day. The patriotism, bravery, courage and the sacrifice of our fallen soldiers will forever be remembered and honored. We will never forget the heroes who laid down their lives to protect fellow citizens.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in Columbus officer-involved shooting
An apartment building in Phenix City is an apparent total loss after an overnight fire.
Fire rips through Phenix City apartment building
5-year-old killed, 4 injured in Opelika crash
Searchers have found the bodies of three missing boaters after two boats collided on a Georgia...
3 more bodies found after deadly Georgia boat crash
Free passport allows Columbus kids to have summer fun

Latest News

Suspect identified in Columbus officer-involved shooting
Suspect identified in Columbus officer-involved shooting
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery holds Memorial Day commemoration
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery holds Memorial Day commemoration
Fire rips through Phenix City apartment building
Fire rips through Phenix City apartment building
Suspect identified in Columbus officer-involved shooting