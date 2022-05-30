Heating up Memorial Day, Few PM storms around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will be a hot and muggy week ahead with fairly minimal rain chances. With that said, most days we can’t rule out a few showers and storms. Let’s dive into the details. More sun than clouds most on this Memorial Day. Hot with highs near 90. A few isolated showers and storms try to move in from the east and southeast late in the afternoon through early evening. Rain coverage is expected to be 20% or less, meaning the vast majority stay dry. However, if you hear thunder, you need to head inside. Tuesday and Wednesday should be some of our driest days this week with little to no rain expected despite highs reaching the lower 90s. As we head toward the end of the week, a cold front approaches from the northwest. While we won’t cool down, it may be just enough to provide a little more lift for a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially Friday, when rain coverage is at 30% for now. A few occasional showers and storms should show up through the weekend and the first part of next week as daytime highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 day after day.

