Advertisement

Hot & Mostly Dry Weather Ahead This Week; Changes by the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a beautiful Memorial Day across the Valley, but we did have more rain around than was in place over the weekend. These isolated showers and storms will stick around in the forecast for tomorrow through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s in many spots. Don’t be surprised to need the umbrella if you’re out and about, but the overall coverage won’t be much more than 10-20%. For Friday and the weekend, the coverage of rain will increase a bit, an this should mean some slightly cooler high temperatures (upper 80s and lower 90s) because of more clouds and storms around. It won’t be a washout, however, so just have a plan B in case you have something going on outside. Next week seems like a repeat of most of this week - mostly dry and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s - pretty typical weather for early June.

