Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Irreplaceable’ $2 million tabernacle stolen from church, police say

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. (SOURCE: WABC)
By Kemberly Richardson and CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – A $2 million tabernacle is missing after it was stolen from a Catholic church in Brooklyn, police say.

The New York Police Department says the theft of the historic item took place sometime between Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon from the St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church.

According to authorities, the thieves used power tools to get inside the church and took the 18-karat gold tabernacle. The Diocese of Brooklyn says it dates back to the 1890s and is “irreplaceable.”

The suspects also took off the heads of angel statues in the church.

The incident is not currently being treated as a hate crime. Police are asking for the public’s help for information regarding the theft.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in Columbus officer-involved shooting
An apartment building in Phenix City is an apparent total loss after an overnight fire.
Fire rips through Phenix City apartment building
5-year-old killed, 4 injured in Opelika crash
Searchers have found the bodies of three missing boaters after two boats collided on a Georgia...
3 more bodies found after deadly Georgia boat crash
Percy ‘Master P’ Miller has announced the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.
Master P reveals death of 29-year-old daughter

Latest News

Tom Cruise poses for the media during the "Top Gun: Maverick" U.K. premiere at a central London...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
The FDA is investigating a potential link between hepatitis A cases and fresh, organic...
FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak from strawberries
Betty Foy Sanders has died at 95.
Former Georgia first lady Betty Foy Sanders dies at 95