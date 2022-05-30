Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 23-year-old man is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a service call regarding an armed robbery in progress at Dollar General on 13th Avenue.

After searching the area, police say Tommy Toombs ran on foot, but he was later caught and taken into custody.

Authorities say a search incident revealed a firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash. Toombs was ultimately identified as the suspect who committed the armed robbery, police say.

He was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail where he is charged with the following:

Armed robbery

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Obstruction of an officer

Toombs is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective E. Rosado with the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4328 or email ERosado@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.