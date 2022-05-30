Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General

Tommy Toombs is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.
Tommy Toombs is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 23-year-old man is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a service call regarding an armed robbery in progress at Dollar General on 13th Avenue.

After searching the area, police say Tommy Toombs ran on foot, but he was later caught and taken into custody.

Authorities say a search incident revealed a firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash. Toombs was ultimately identified as the suspect who committed the armed robbery, police say.

He was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail where he is charged with the following:

  • Armed robbery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Obstruction of an officer

Toombs is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective E. Rosado with the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4328 or email ERosado@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in Columbus officer-involved shooting
An apartment building in Phenix City is an apparent total loss after an overnight fire.
Fire rips through Phenix City apartment building
5-year-old killed, 4 injured in Opelika crash
Searchers have found the bodies of three missing boaters after two boats collided on a Georgia...
3 more bodies found after deadly Georgia boat crash
Percy ‘Master P’ Miller has announced the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.
Master P reveals death of 29-year-old daughter

Latest News

UPTOWN DEVELOPMENTS TSR: PART 2
Exclusive: Officials discuss Uptown Columbus developments - Part 2
Jif peanut butter recall
ADPH explains salmonella poisoning behind peanut butter recall
Percy ‘Master P’ Miller has announced the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.
Master P reveals death of 29-year-old daughter
Suspect identified in Columbus officer-involved shooting
Suspect identified in Columbus officer-involved shooting