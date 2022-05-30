Business Break
National Cemetery Administration launches interactive ‘Find a Cemetery’ map

(WDBJ)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Cemetery Administration has an interactive way for families to search for nearby cemeteries.

According to a blog post from the NCA, their new interactive map is a tool for veterans to use to search for and determine their final resting place.

On the map, users can click on their state and look nearby or they can enter a zip code that will direct the user to the closest veteran cemetery. Once the user clicks on the cemetery they would like to explore, a new page will appear with information about the site.

To access the map, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

