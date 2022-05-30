National Cemetery Administration launches interactive ‘Find a Cemetery’ map

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Cemetery Administration has an interactive way for families to search for nearby cemeteries.

According to a blog post from the NCA, their new interactive map is a tool for veterans to use to search for and determine their final resting place.

On the map, users can click on their state and look nearby or they can enter a zip code that will direct the user to the closest veteran cemetery. Once the user clicks on the cemetery they would like to explore, a new page will appear with information about the site.

To access the map, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.