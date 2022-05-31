Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama man continues cross-country walk in honor of mental health awareness

Alabama man to walk cross-country to raise mental health awareness
Alabama man to walk cross-country to raise mental health awareness
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alabamian Sylvester Williams continues his journey walking coast to coast to bring awareness to mental health.

He is not only walking for himself but for everyone who struggles with depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues.

Williams himself suffered from depression, and after seeing his family and friends struggle as well, he decided he needed to take action.

His phrase is, “It’s ok not to be ok.”

He started his walk on May 1 in Los Angeles, California, where he walks eight to 11 hours a day.

He encourages others on social media to never give up and keep going.

The famous Tik Tok platform has brought a lot of attention to William’s journey. His fans and followers comment how appreciative they are that he is doing this for everyone, some even meeting up with him, so he continues to keep going every day.

“The follows and supporters who reach out to me and are like letting me know like I love what you’re doing. That meant a lot to me. Keep on going its like, there has been so many ups and downs. Like I said it’s not going to be easy like this walk has not been easy, but at the end of the day, I’m going to keep on pushing and keep going,” Williams said

Williams arrived in Colorado three days ago, and we will continue to follow his journey all the way to Jacksonville, Florida.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSD announces the death of Al Pellegrino
Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Percy ‘Master P’ Miller has announced the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.
Master P reveals death of 29-year-old daughter
Tommy Toombs is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.
Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General
Suspect identified in Columbus officer-involved shooting
The Leffler Family
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged

Latest News

With the click of a camera and the cutting of a ribbon, the new pharmaceutical portion of the...
U.S. Congressman gets Talbot County health clinic more services
As of May 25, 2022, the seven-day moving average of new cases was a little over 2,000,...
Georgia COVID cases begin to increase; experts remind people to be cautious
How to improve senior health and overall life
How to improve senior health and overall life
Ala. Department of Public Health shares germ safety tips for swimming pools, splash pads