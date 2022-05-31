Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn Public Library celebrates 75th anniversary with Summer Learning Challenge

Auburn Public Library celebrates 75 years
Auburn Public Library celebrates 75 years(Source: Auburn Public Library)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Public Library is celebrating its 75th anniversary by taking the Summer Learning Challenge.

The challenge runs from June 1 - July 31, and the challenge is simple - read or listen for at least 1,000 minutes during the SLC! That’s just 20 minutes a day. No matter your age, everyone is eligible to compete. You do not need a library card to participate.

To register for the event, click HERE.

The library is holding a Summer Learning Challenge kickoff party on June 1 from 5 - 7 p.m. and will have games, prizes and a few special guests - like Spider-Man, Aubie and Ariel!

Visit the library at 749 E. Thach Ave. to pick up a registration packet (while supplies last). Those who complete the challenge by July 31 will earn their choice of either a 75th anniversary commemorative T-shirt or hoodie (while supplies last) and will be entered into the grand prize drawing.

Below is a list of other events and programs at the Auburn Public Library this summer:

  • Toon Time: Mondays in June and July at 10 a.m.
    30-minute cartoon perfect for the littles.
  • Movie Matinees: Mondays in June and July at 2 p.m.
    Full-length, family-friendly movie.
  • Summer Serendipity: Tuesdays in June and July at 2 p.m.
    Variety of interactive, fun performers, including Doc Magic and the Southeastern Raptor Center.
  • Crafternoons: Wednesdays in June and July at 2 p.m.
    Come inside, cool off and make a fun arts & crafts project. Supplies provided.
  • Hometown Heroes: Thursdays in June and July at 2 p.m.
    Come hang out Auburn’s very own hometown heroes who make the community such a great place to live, including Auburn Fire, Auburn Police, Environmental Services and more!
  • Puppet Shows: Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
    Be entertained by the Auburn Public Library Puppet Troupe!
  • Story Time: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
    An early literacy story time for our friends 0-5 years old and their favorite adults.
  • Family Story Time at APL@Boykin: Select Thursdays, June 9, June 23, July 7, July 21 at 6 p.m.
    The whole family is invited to join APL@Boykin (400 Boykin St.) for Family Story Time!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Percy ‘Master P’ Miller has announced the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.
Master P reveals death of 29-year-old daughter
Suspect identified in Columbus officer-involved shooting
Tommy Toombs is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.
Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General
The Leffler Family
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged
UPTOWN DEVELOPMENTS TSR: PART 2
Exclusive: Officials discuss Uptown Columbus developments - Part 2

Latest News

Tuskegee and Macon County officials are going all out to celebrate their very own, Kezia “Lady...
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Lady K to perform in downtown Tuskegee
MCSD announces the death of Al Pellegrino
Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Muscadine Bloodline to perform in Phenix City Amphitheater
Muscadine Bloodline to perform at Phenix City Amphitheater
Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General
Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General