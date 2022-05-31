Auburn Public Library celebrates 75th anniversary with Summer Learning Challenge

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Public Library is celebrating its 75th anniversary by taking the Summer Learning Challenge.

The challenge runs from June 1 - July 31, and the challenge is simple - read or listen for at least 1,000 minutes during the SLC! That’s just 20 minutes a day. No matter your age, everyone is eligible to compete. You do not need a library card to participate.

To register for the event, click HERE.

The library is holding a Summer Learning Challenge kickoff party on June 1 from 5 - 7 p.m. and will have games, prizes and a few special guests - like Spider-Man, Aubie and Ariel!

Visit the library at 749 E. Thach Ave. to pick up a registration packet (while supplies last). Those who complete the challenge by July 31 will earn their choice of either a 75th anniversary commemorative T-shirt or hoodie (while supplies last) and will be entered into the grand prize drawing.

Below is a list of other events and programs at the Auburn Public Library this summer:

Toon Time: Mondays in June and July at 10 a.m.

30-minute cartoon perfect for the littles.



Movie Matinees: Mondays in June and July at 2 p.m.

Full-length, family-friendly movie.



Summer Serendipity: Tuesdays in June and July at 2 p.m.

Variety of interactive, fun performers, including Doc Magic and the Southeastern Raptor Center.



Crafternoons: Wednesdays in June and July at 2 p.m.

Come inside, cool off and make a fun arts & crafts project. Supplies provided.



Hometown Heroes: Thursdays in June and July at 2 p.m.

Come hang out Auburn’s very own hometown heroes who make the community such a great place to live, including Auburn Fire, Auburn Police, Environmental Services and more!



Puppet Shows: Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Be entertained by the Auburn Public Library Puppet Troupe!



Story Time: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

An early literacy story time for our friends 0-5 years old and their favorite adults.



Family Story Time at APL@Boykin: Select Thursdays, June 9, June 23, July 7, July 21 at 6 p.m.

The whole family is invited to join APL@Boykin (400 Boykin St.) for Family Story Time!

